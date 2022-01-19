Arsenal v Liverpool: Thomas Partey could return for Carabao Cup semi-final
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could return to the side for Thursday's EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could return to the side for Thursday's EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool.Full Article
Aaron Ramsdale stopped a pitch invader from kicking the ball and refused to shake his hand after he ran on to disrupt Arsenal's..
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has only just returned from the Africa Cup of Nations but has been given a place among the..