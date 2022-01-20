'I'm gutted': Tearful Adele forced to reschedule Las Vegas residency
Published
Adele was in tears as she announced she had to reschedule the start of her Las Vegas residency because of COVID.Full Article
Published
Adele was in tears as she announced she had to reschedule the start of her Las Vegas residency because of COVID.Full Article
Weekends with Adele was originally scheduled to run from Jan. 21 to April 16. The singer announced that the Las Vegas residency was..
The shows will be rescheduled, she said, describing herself as “gutted” and “really embarrassed.”