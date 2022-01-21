Helen Bailey's killer Ian Stewart ‘didn’t seem particularly distressed’ after wife’s death
Helen Bailey's killer is on trial for the murder of his first wife in Cambridgeshire in 2010.Full Article
The court heard how Stewart had become "really cross" with his sister-in-law when she phoned the coroner
Stewart appeared before Huntingdon Crown Court today
Ian Stewart, found guilty of killing children's writer Helen Bailey, denies killing his wife in 2010.