Euromillions results and draw LIVE: Winning £14m lottery numbers on Friday, January 21
Gloucestershire Echo0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Live updates as Euromillions and Thunderball winning numbers drawn for Friday, January 21
Wales Online
Live results checker for Friday night's Euromillions and Thunderball draws
Advertisement
More coverage
EUROMILLIONS RESULTS LIVE: Winning National Lottery numbers for Friday, January 14 2022
Derby Telegraph
You might just have the winning ticket!