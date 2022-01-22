Sinn Fein still on course to be Northern Ireland’s largest party, poll suggests
Published
Sinn Fein remains on course to emerge from Northern Ireland’s next Assembly election as the largest party, according to a new poll.Full Article
Published
Sinn Fein remains on course to emerge from Northern Ireland’s next Assembly election as the largest party, according to a new poll.Full Article
So, the results are in from our Winter 2022 NI ‘Tracker’ poll, and we see that Sinn Fein are still comfortably in the lead as..