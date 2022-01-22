The Easy on Me singer issued a tearful statement announcing that her 24-night residency in Las Vegas will be postponed - just a day before the first show.Full Article
Tearful Adele thanks 'best fans in the world' after Las Vegas shows cancelled
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Adele thanks 'best fans in the world' after being forced to delay Las Vegas residency
Sky News
Adele says she is overwhelmed by the support she received from fans after being forced to postpone the start of her Las Vegas..