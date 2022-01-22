Burton Albion 1-1 AFC Wimbledon
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Burton extend their unbeaten start to 2022 to a fourth match after coming from behind to record a 1-1 League One draw against AFC Wimbledon.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Burton extend their unbeaten start to 2022 to a fourth match after coming from behind to record a 1-1 League One draw against AFC Wimbledon.Full Article
BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's League One game between Burton Albion and AFC Wimbledon.