Avoid missing cynomolgus lab monkey, residents of US town warned after crash
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lab Monkey Missing After Crash, Officials Ask Not To Approach
Watch VideoResidents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a monkey that was missing after a crash..
Newsy
Don't approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told
DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Residents of a Pennsylvania county were warned Saturday not to approach a monkey that was missing after a..
SeattlePI.com