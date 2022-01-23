Manchester United Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's The FA Women's Super League game between Manchester United Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's The FA Women's Super League game between Manchester United Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women.Full Article
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Holders Chelsea will face Manchester United in the semi-finals of the Women's Continental League Cup,..
Wins for Leicester City and Manchester United, plus a last minute equaliser for West Ham against Tottenham Hotspur, the Women’s..