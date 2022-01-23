Leicester City Women v Aston Villa Women
Published
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's The FA Women's Super League game between Leicester City Women and Aston Villa Women.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's The FA Women's Super League game between Leicester City Women and Aston Villa Women.Full Article
The 21-year-old played his first-ever senior game in Leicester City's 4-1 FA Cup win over Watford, impressing as he showed his..