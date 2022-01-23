The Apprentice responds after former contestant claims he was bullied on BBC show
Published
Navid Sole became the latest candidate to be fired from The Apprentice after failing to impress during Thursday's non-alcoholic drinks task.Full Article
Published
Navid Sole became the latest candidate to be fired from The Apprentice after failing to impress during Thursday's non-alcoholic drinks task.Full Article
According to the former market trader, the early stages to get on to the BBC show was complete 'carnage' as hopeful contestants..
The Bristol University student told OK! that producers 'put ideas in your head'