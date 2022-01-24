Julian Assange to find out if appeal against extradition to US can proceed
Julian Assange is due to find out whether he can take an appeal against the decision to extradite him to the United States to the Supreme Court.Full Article
Britain’s High Court ruled on Monday he could take his case to the UK Supreme Court.
LONDON (AP) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been granted an appeal in UK in his bid to avoid extradition to US.