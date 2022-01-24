Ukraine: UK withdrawing some embassy staff from Kyiv
Published
About half of the staff working in Kyiv will return to the UK amid concerns of a Russian invasion.Full Article
The US has ordered the families of its diplomats in Kyiv to leave Ukraine and urged all US citizens in the country to "consider..
The US has ordered the families of all American embassy staff in Kyiv to leave Ukraine amid heightened fears of a Russian invasion.