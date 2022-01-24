Russian military exercises off coast of Ireland ‘not welcome’
Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said that plans by Russia to hold navy military exercises off the coast of Ireland are “not welcome”.Full Article
NATO said Monday that it's putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland..
The Irish Government has expressed concern about planned Russian Navy military exercises 240km off Ireland’s south-west coast.