Minister quits Government with blast over ‘schoolboy’ handling of Covid fraud
A minister quit the Government at the despatch box and marched out the chamber over the “schoolboy” handling of fraudulent Covid business loans.Full Article
Lord Agnew of Oulton’s resignation described as 'one of the most dramatic moments ever seen' in the House of Lords