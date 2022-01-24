Brewdog chief James Watt accused of inappropriate behaviour
Former US workers at the brewing giant say James Watt's behaviour made female bartenders feel "uncomfortable" and "powerless".Full Article
More than 15 ex-Brewdog workers in the USA have spoken out about CEO James Watt to the BBC Scotland’s Disclosure programme.
Brewdog’s boss has been accused of behaving inappropriately with female staff and customers by former employees. In BBC’s..