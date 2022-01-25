Downing Street insisted staff only ‘gathered briefly’ in No 10’s Cabinet Room after a meeting.Full Article
Boris Johnson attended indoor birthday celebration during lockdown, No 10 admits
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Union Jack birthday cake' part of Boris Johnson's lockdown celebration, say reports
Hull Daily Mail
M&S party food also at the Cabinet Room event during the first lockdown in England. Pressure growing on Prime Minister after latest..
Advertisement
More coverage
Starmer calls for PM to resign over alleged birthday party
ODN
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over new claims he held a birthday party in Downing..