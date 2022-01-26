Under the plan, the company or body that obtained authorisation for the technology would take legal responsibilityFull Article
Self-driving car users should not be responsible ‘if anything goes wrong’
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Autonomous-car 'users not legally accountable' call
If anything goes wrong, the company behind the driving system would be responsible, rather than the driver.
BBC News
Sorry, wrong number: the forgotten problem of car clocking
It's a crime that's as big a problem as ever, though this time it's not only dodgy dealers trying to pull a fast one but immoral..
Autocar