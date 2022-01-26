A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early on Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles east of Fort PierceFull Article
39 people missing as capsized boat found near Florida
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
US Coast Guard searching for 39 people missing off coast of Florida
Hull Daily Mail
A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early on Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles east of Fort Pierce
-
39 people missing after boat capsizes near Florida in suspected human smuggling case
CBC.ca
-
Rescuers searching for 39 people off Florida coast after boat capsizes in suspected 'human smuggling' incident
USATODAY.com
-
39 people missing off Florida after suspected smuggling boat capsizes
Washington Post
-
Coast Guard searching for 39 people whose boat reportedly capsized near Florida coast
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
US Coast Guard searches for 39 people after boat capsizes off Florida
Upworthy
Effort follows rescue of a man east of Fort Pierce as officials say boat was used for human smuggling
#floridaeffort..