Live updates as Boris Johnson awaits Sue Gray report into lockdown parties
Lincolnshire Echo0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Covid live: Boris Johnson's fate could be revealed today in Sue Gray report despite police probe
Bristol Post
Follow all of the latest Covid and PMQs updates below
Advertisement
More coverage
Starmer calls for PM to resign over alleged birthday party
ODN
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign over new claims he held a birthday party in Downing..