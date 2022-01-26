Updates - Bobbi-Anne McLeod murder accused Cody Ackland in court
Exeter Express and Echo0 shares 1 views
Cody Ackland arrives at court for Bobbi-Anne McLeod hearing
Musician Cody Ackland, accused of the murder of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod, arrives at Plymouth Crown Court for a plea hearing...
ODN
Bobbi-Anne McLeod murder suspect Cody Ackland back in court today
The 24-year-old from Southway will be asked to enter his plea at Plymouth Crown Court this morning
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette