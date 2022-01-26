Two thirds of people getting Omicron now have had Covid before
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Two-thirds of us want a vote of no-confidence in Boris Johnson
Wales Online
People have also indicated who they want as the next Prime Minister
Advertisement
More coverage
Majority of Americans Think Democracy Is in Crisis, New Poll Find
Wibbitz Top Stories
Majority of Americans
Think Democracy Is in Crisis, New Poll Finds.
According to an NPR News / IPSOS poll released on..