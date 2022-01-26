Katie Price reportedly paid £45,000 for Mucky Mansion TV show
Published
KATIE Price has reportedly landed a £45,000 payday for her new “mucky mansion” renovation TV series.Full Article
Published
KATIE Price has reportedly landed a £45,000 payday for her new “mucky mansion” renovation TV series.Full Article
Katie Prices hates her bad reputation and will seek to renovate it on her new docu-series 'Mucky Mansion'.
Katie Price is building a 'royal room' in her Mucky Mansion to remember her terminally ill mum, who has an incurable lung..