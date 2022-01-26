Omicron symptoms to watch for as new variant discovered which appears to spread even faster
Published
Experts say they have identified hundreds of cases of the new omicron strain in England already.Full Article
Published
Experts say they have identified hundreds of cases of the new omicron strain in England already.Full Article
'Stealth Omicron' is a sub-variant of Omicron that's harder to detect is being monitored by UK health chiefs.
BA.2 sub-variant may spread even faster original version, say scientists