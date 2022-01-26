SpaceX rocket named Falcon 9 was launched sever years ago and is heading for impact with the moon.Full Article
SpaceX rocket is spiralling out of control and on collision course with the moon
A chunk of SpaceX rocket that has drifted through space for years is on a collision course with the moon
Astronomers tracking space junk predict it will crash into the moon in March, making it potentially the first bit of space junk to..
Business Insider