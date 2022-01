WATCH ON VIMEO One Day… this year’s film commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day with interviews and testimonies from survivors and their families including Dorit Oliver-Wolff, Eric Eugene Murangwa MBE, Mike Rentz, Steven Faull and Juliet Smith. Plus Be The Light In the Darkness, a programme commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day. The Tailor...read



The post Holocaust Memorial Day 2022 appeared first on Latest Bars Ltd.