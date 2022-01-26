The head coach of the England rugby team, Eddie Jones, is adamant he'll simply find replacements for any unvaccinated players that can't travel to France or Italy in this year's Six Nations tournament.Full Article
England will find replacements for unvaccinated rugby players - Eddie Jones
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Look in the bars of Cardiff Met' — Eddie Jones' tells other clubs where to find new rugby players after unearthing England duo
England boss Jones has named two former Cardiff Met students in his Six Nations squad
Wales Online