Macaulay Culkin recently became a father and his romance with Brenda Song has attracted attention from fansFull Article
Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin 'engaged' after four years of dating
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Are Engaged After 4 Years Together!
Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin are getting married!! The 33-year-old actress and her 41-year-old beau have been together for four..
Just Jared Jr
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring
Kevin McCallister and London Tipton are engaged! Well, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are. Four years after they started dating,..
E! Online