Both sets of players warmed up in FC United to Prevent Suicide shirts prior to their fixture last night before a minute's applause in the 13th minute.Full Article
Hearts and Celtic unite to pay tribute to West Lothian schoolboy Devin Gordon
Players warmed up wearing FC United to Prevent Suicide shirts before kick-off in a poignant tribute to young Hearts fan Devin.
We told how the 13-year-old from Bathgate, West Lothian, died on January 19 and will be honoured tonight by the club he supported.
