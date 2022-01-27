Rape offences recorded by police increase to new annual high
Published
Police forces in England and Wales have recorded the highest number of rapes and sexual offences in a 12-month period, figures show.Full Article
Published
Police forces in England and Wales have recorded the highest number of rapes and sexual offences in a 12-month period, figures show.Full Article
Caught In The Net Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Republic Films announce the release of new hard-hitting..
The annual Christmas drink and drug drive campaign saw Devon & Cornwall Police target those who drive while under the..