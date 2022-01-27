Mother of Rikki Neave ‘told the truth and nothing but the truth’, jury told
The mother of six-year-old Rikki Neave said she was telling the “truth and nothing but the truth” when denying his murder more than 25 years ago.Full Article
Six-year-old Rikki Neave was killed and dumped in the woods near his Peterborough home more than 25 years ago