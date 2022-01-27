Man pleads guilty to harassing Professor Sir Chris Whitty
A man has pleaded guilty to harassing England's chief medical officer, Professor Sir Chris Whitty, in June last year.Full Article
A man has admitted intending to cause Professor Sir Chris Whitty distress when he approached him in a central London park.