DUP minister will act to halt Brexit port checks, First Minister says
Published
A DUP Stormont minister will act unilaterally to halt Brexit checks at Northern Ireland ports, Stormont’s First Minister has said.Full Article
Published
A DUP Stormont minister will act unilaterally to halt Brexit checks at Northern Ireland ports, Stormont’s First Minister has said.Full Article
Sinn Fein are to block an attempt by DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots to ask the Executive for permission to continue carrying..
A DUP minister has formally asked the Stormont Executive for permission to continue carrying out Brexit port checks, in a move that..