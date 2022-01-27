A senior Conservative MP has called for the government to delay the proposed National Insurance hike amid rising cost of living pressuresFull Article
Tory Treasury committee chairman calls on ministers to scrap National Insurance hike
Treasury Committee chair joins chorus of MPs urging government to ditch national insurance hike
The chair of an influential group of cross-party MPs that scrutinise the government’s spending plans has joined the chorus of..
