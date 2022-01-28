Record View reckons Liz Truss has come a long way since spending her teenage years on protest marches shouting down Margaret Thatcher.Full Article
High-flier Truss looks down on us after private jet to Australia at a cost of £500,000
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Truss defends chartered flight to Australia which reportedly cost £500,000
The Foreign Secretary has defended chartering a private jet to Australia after reports estimated the journey would have cost..
Belfast Telegraph
Liz Truss criticised for private flight to Australia which ‘cost taxpayers £500,000’
Liz Truss has been accused of a “grotesque misuse of taxpayers’ money” following reports she chartered a private jet to..
Belfast Telegraph