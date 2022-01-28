The company is accused of misrepresenting ‘one of the most significant career achievements’ of trailblazing female chess champion Nona GaprindashviliFull Article
Netflix denied motion to dismiss The Queen's Gambit defamation lawsuit
Netflix to face 'The Queen's Gambit' defamation case from chess grandmaster
Streaming giant Netflix may soon have to go to court in a defamation lawsuit over its hit series The Queen's Gambit, after it lost..