The Scottish First Minister said the process row between the Met Police and the Cabinet Office over which details of the partygate report should be published was creating a 'suspicion' that events were helping the Prime Minister.Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon says wrangling over Sue Gray report is 'getting murkier by the minute'
Nicola Sturgeon demands Sue Gray report is made public as soon as Boris Johnson receives it
The First Minister warned the longer it took to publish the report, the more people would be suspicious it had been altered by No..
