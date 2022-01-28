Prince Andrew gives up honorary membership at prestigious golf club
Published
Duke of York relinquishes his honorary membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.Full Article
Published
Duke of York relinquishes his honorary membership of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.Full Article
Prince Andrew has relinquished his honorary life membership of prestigious sporting establishment The Royal and Ancient Golf Club..
The Duke of York has given up his honorary membership of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.