In terms of the rolling seven-day infection rate per 100,000 population, Aberdeen City has the highest rate in the country.Full Article
Public Health Scotland announce 7,258 new Covid cases as hospital rates continue to fall
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Public Health Scotland confirm 7,676 new Covid cases as infection rates updated across nation
Daily Record
There are currently 1,042 patients with Covid in Scottish hospitals.
Advertisement
More coverage
New York Governor Announces Statewide Mask Mandate Amid Rise in Cases
New York Governor , Announces Statewide Mask Mandate , Amid Rise in Cases.
On December 10, New York City Governor Kathy..
Wibbitz Top Stories