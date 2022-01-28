Legal status for British Sign Language a step closer after Commons backing
A proposal to give British Sign Language (BSL) legal recognition and enhance its use in public services has been backed in the Commons.Full Article
In a major win for the deaf community, BSL is on course to becoming a legally recognised language. The government has backed a..