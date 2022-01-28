Tottenham turn focus to Dejan Kulusevski as transfer window frustration grows
Tottenham have turned their attention to Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski in order to try and salvage their January transfer window.Full Article
The north London club are trying to complete a deal for the 21-year-old Sweden international before the transfer window closes