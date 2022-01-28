Freezing the repayment threshold on student loans "effectively constitutes a tax rise by stealth on graduates with middle earnings", the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said.Full Article
Student loan repayment freeze deemed 'tax rise by stealth' by IFS
