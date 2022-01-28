Brentford open investigation after Ivan Toney appears to castigate club in video
Published
Brentford have launched an investigation after a video of striker Ivan Toney appearing to say “f*** Brentford” was published on social media.Full Article
Published
Brentford have launched an investigation after a video of striker Ivan Toney appearing to say “f*** Brentford” was published on social media.Full Article
Ivan Toney has addressed the viral video where he uses profanity towards his own club, issuing an apology to Brentford fans in a..