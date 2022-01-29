Tom Tugendhat has become the first MP to say he would run to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Tory leadership contest.Full Article
MP says he would run to replace Boris Johnson in Tory leadership contest
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tory MP says he would run to replace Boris Johnson - as partygate report looms
Sky News
Tom Tugendhat has become the first MP to say he would run to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a Tory leadership contest.
Advertisement
More coverage
'Bring it on!': Johnson recovers his bounce as he vows to fight off the Tory rebels
Sky News
A defiant Boris Johnson is clinging on to power, insisting he won't quit even if his enemies in the Tory party force a vote of..
-
No 10 resisting investigation into ‘blackmailing’ of Tory critics of PM
Belfast Telegraph
-
Liz Truss declares '100 per cent' loyalty to Boris Johnson as Tory leadership row rumbles on
Daily Record
-
Boris Johnson critics face ‘blackmail’: Tory MP
Sydney Morning Herald
-
UK lawmaker says Johnson critics face government 'blackmail'
SeattlePI.com