Storm Malik: Boy, 9, dies after tree falls during storm
A woman in Aberdeen is also killed by a falling tree as winds cause power cuts and travel disruption.
The schoolboy was rushed to hospital after being injured, and his family are now being supported by police.
The tragic death is the second of the UK's storms this weekend