Russia to move planned military drills outside Ireland’s exclusive economic zone
Published
Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said that Russia is to move its planned military drills outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.Full Article
Published
Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said that Russia is to move its planned military drills outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.Full Article
Watch VideoAt President Joe Biden's direction, the Pentagon is putting about 8,500 U.S.-based troops on heightened alert for..