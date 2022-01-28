What are the Covid rules in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Covid rules are being eased across all four nations of the UK.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Covid rules are being eased across all four nations of the UK.Full Article
The new rules will be introduced on Friday, January 28, and will bring Wales in line with England and Northern Ireland
Both nations followed new rules for arrivals announced by Boris Johnson on January 24 and already brought in by Scotland