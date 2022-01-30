Kate Middleton's sneaky university trick to save William from girls hitting on him
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kate Middleton's clever hack to help Prince William avoid 'awkward' encounters with other girls
The couple started their journey in Scotland while studying at St Andrews University.
Daily Record
Cunning trick Kate Middleton used to keep prying girls away from Prince William
The pair were firm friends long before they officially became a couple
Tamworth Herald