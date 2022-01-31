The Hello hit maker is trying to save her relationship after her romance with boyfriend Rich Paul became strained.Full Article
Adele 'fighting' to save relationship with Rich Paul
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
-
The 55 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
The Wrap
-
SXSW: ‘Apollo 10½,’ ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ Headline 2022 Film Fest Lineup
The Wrap
-
Adele Responds to Rich Paul Breakup Rumors After Simon Konecki Divorce
Upworthy
-
Adele addresses gross rumours about relationship issues with Rich Paul in new Instagram post
Lainey Gossip
Advertisement
More coverage
Who is Rich Paul, how much is he worth and how long has he been dating Adele? Singer rejects split rumours
Tamworth Herald
There has been speculation that the couple's relationship is on the rocks - but Adele has shrugged it off in an Instagram post