Storm Corrie: Thousands without power as second storm hits
Published
The north-east and the Highlands are worst affected by storms Malik and Corrie with 37,000 homes still without power.Full Article
Published
The north-east and the Highlands are worst affected by storms Malik and Corrie with 37,000 homes still without power.Full Article
Thousands of home in parts of Scotland and north-east England have been left without power after they were hit by two storms over..
Second storm in a matter of days is set to bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations
BBC Local News: Tayside and Central Scotland -- Storm Corrie is expected to hit the north east, which was badly affected by Storm..